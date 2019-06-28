French police pepper spray climate protesters
French police have pepper sprayed at close range climate activists blocking roads in the capital Paris, before removing them by force.

The protesters, many of them students, were trying to draw government and media attention to climate change.

They complained that the police response was excessive considering that the protest was peaceful.

The protest happened as France baked in a heatwave, with temperatures in Paris around 33C (91F).

