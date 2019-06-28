European heatwave 'consistent with climate change'
European heatwave 'consistent with climate change', experts say

A deadly heatwave that has seen temperature records broken throughout Europe in recent days is "absolutely consistent" with climate change, experts say.

Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, said that while the current hot weather cannot be directly linked to the warming of the atmosphere, it was consistent with the group's expectations of climate change.

