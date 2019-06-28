Genoa's giant bridge towers demolished

Video

Demolition experts have blown up what remains of the Morandi bridge in the Italian city of Genoa nearly a year after the structure collapsed.

Thousands of people were evacuated ahead of explosions to bring down two large towers consisting of about 4,500 tonnes of concrete and steel.

Forty-three people were killed when part of the bridge, and cars travelling along it, fell 45m (148ft) last August.

