Firefighters tackle huge Catalonia blazes
Hundreds of firefighters are struggling to contain major fires in the Spanish region of Catalonia, as temperatures in parts of Europe reach 40C (104F).

Regional officials say the blazes are the worst in the region for 20 years.

  • 27 Jun 2019
