Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking for second time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking again just eight days after a previous incident that she said was the result of dehydration.

Standing alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday, Mrs Merkel was offered a glass of water that she initially accepted, but then returned without drinking.

  • 27 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Merkel seen shaking in high temperatures