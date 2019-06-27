Media player
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes at Berlin ceremony
The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking at an official event for the second time in eight days.
Standing with her arms folded, she appeared to tremble as she listened to a speech in Berlin.
The BBC's Jenny Hill has said it will raise concerns about her health.
27 Jun 2019
