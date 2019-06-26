Media player
Heatwave: Rome zoo animals get ice lollies with fruit
A Rome zoo gave blocks of frozen fruit to bears, coatis and lemurs to cope with 38C heat.
Bioparco di Roma is affected by a heatwave that is also gripping France, Germany and Spain.
26 Jun 2019
