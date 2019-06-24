Istanbul election: 'Something is changing'
Reactions to Istanbul's mayoral election

Turkey's ruling AK Party has lost control of Istanbul after a re-run of the city's mayoral election, delivering a stinging blow to President Erdogan.

Supporters and opponents of Istanbul's new mayor explained why they think Ekrem Imamoglu won.

