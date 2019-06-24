Plumes of smoke as fighter jets crash over Germany
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plumes of smoke as fighter jets crash over Germany

Two Eurofighter Typhoons belonging to the German armed forces have collided during an air combat exercise over north-eastern Germany.

Both pilots managed to eject from the planes, but one of them is reported to have died.

  • 24 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What is it like to fly a Typhoon jet?