Opposition celebrates victory in Istanbul
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey Istanbul vote: Opposition celebrates victory

Turkey's main opposition party candidate Ekrem Imamoglu has delivered a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by winning a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election.

An election in March was annulled after Mr Erdogan's AKP alleged irregularities.

  • 24 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Istanbul voters to choose mayor... again