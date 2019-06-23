Thousands protest in Prague against prime minister

Media player
Czech Republic protests: Thousands call for PM Andrej Babis to go
Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Czech capital Prague demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
He is currently facing a criminal investigation over alleged fraud and is also the subject of an EU conflict-of-interest investigation.
Organisers say 250,000 people attended the rally, however this has not been confirmed.
23 Jun 2019
