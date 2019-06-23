The women fighting for Lapland

Video

As climate change affects the livelihoods of Finland's indigenous Sami people, a proposed new Arctic railway, forestry and mining could change Lapland forever.

Climate change affects the Arctic more than any other part of the Earth, and it's been damaging reindeer-herding and fishing - the traditional livelihoods of the indigenous Sami people.

Produced by Erika Benke. Camera: Antti J. Leinonen