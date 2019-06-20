Riot police clash with protesters in Georgia

Media player
Georgia protests: Riot police block crowds storming parliament
Angry crowds tried to storm Georgia’s parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi.
They were furious with the decision to allow Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov to address the parliament.
20 Jun 2019
