Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Istanbul vote: Why rerun vote is key to Turkey's future
When Istanbul chose a new mayor in March, Turkey's president described the vote as a matter of national survival.
But the ruling party's candidate was narrowly defeated and the new mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, took office.
After a successful court challenge, the election was annulled and a rerun declared. Turks are now facing a dramatic second vote on Sunday.
Presenter: Beril Akman. Video by Ilgin Karlidag, Suniti Singh, Paul Brown and Pinar Ersoy.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48698274/istanbul-vote-why-rerun-vote-is-key-to-turkey-s-futureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window