MH17 suspects charged with murder

Four men are to be charged with murder of 298 people on board the Malaysia Airlines plane killed when it was brought down in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Dutch prosecutors have issued international arrest warrants for three Russian citizens and a Ukrainian who they say brought a missile launcher to eastern Ukraine which then fired at the passenger jet.

The Dutch led investigation team say the four are not accused of "pushing the button themselves", but allege they contributed to the attack.

Flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over conflict-hit Ukraine.