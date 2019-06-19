MH17 suspects named by investigators

Video

Three Russian men and one Ukrainian man are to be charged with murder in relation to the downing of a Malaysia Airlines jet in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Passenger flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit by a missile over conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

All 298 passengers and crew on board the plane were killed.

The Dutch-led investigating team said the four are suspected of transporting the missile system used to shoot down the plane.