MH17 suspects named by investigators

MH17 inquiry: Four murder suspects named by investigation team
Three Russian men and one Ukrainian man are to be charged with murder in relation to the downing of a Malaysia Airlines jet in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
Passenger flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit by a missile over conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.
All 298 passengers and crew on board the plane were killed.
The Dutch-led investigating team said the four are suspected of transporting the missile system used to shoot down the plane.
19 Jun 2019
