Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Angela Merkel unsteady in boiling temperatures
The German chancellor was seen shaking as she greeted Ukraine's president on a hot day in Berlin.
Angela Merkel later said he was dehydrated, but was now fine after drinking three glasses of water.
-
18 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window