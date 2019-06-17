Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French storm: Hail batters south-east France
Golf ball-sized hail has hit the Drome region of France causing widespread damage.
Ten people were lightly injured in the storm, and one person was killed by a falling tree in the neighbouring region of Haute-Savoie.
Millions of euros-worth of farming devastation has led the agriculture minister to consider the incident a natural disaster.
-
17 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window