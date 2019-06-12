Hundreds detained at Russian rally for journalist
Hundreds of people have been detained at a rally in Russia's capital Moscow demanding punishment for the police officers who detained an anti-corruption journalist.

Ivan Golunov was freed on Tuesday after drug-dealing charges against him were dropped following a public outcry.

