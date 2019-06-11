Reunited 75 years on from WW2

Video

In 1944, KT Robbins was stationed with his regiment in Briey, eastern France, where he fell in love with an 18-year-old French girl, Jeannine Pierson née Ganaye.

Two months later, he had to leave the village in a hurry for the eastern front, leaving them both wondering whether they would ever meet again.

He kept a picture of her, and showed it to French journalists when he went to France for the commemorative ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

To his surprise, journalists managed to track her down.