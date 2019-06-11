Media player
Danube tourist boat raised to surface
A huge floating crane has begun raising a sunken boat involved in a collision on the Danube in Budapest that claimed the lives of 19 South Korean tourists and a Hungarian crewman.
As the top of the boat emerged, divers entered and retrieved bodies trapped inside the hull. Eight people are still listed as missing.
The operation is expected to take several hours.
