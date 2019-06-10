Media player
Irish fishermen defy Rockall warning from Scottish government
Irish fishermen have said they have no intention of not entering disputed waters off Rockall.
It comes after Scottish ministers gave a warning to their Irish counterparts.
They said they would take enforcement action against any vessels caught within 12 nautical miles of the uninhabited North Atlantic islet.
But Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it is an EU fishery area and that diplomacy is required to resolve the issue.
10 Jun 2019
