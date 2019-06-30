Swimming in the Arctic with Down's syndrome

Media player
The teenager with Down's syndrome swimming in the Arctic
Trym is the first person to live on the Svalbard Islands with Down's syndrome and he isn't letting it hold him back.
The 17-year-old is a three-time national swimming champion and has just represented Norway at the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi.
But despite living his whole life in the Arctic, he may have to leave to finish his education as there is no programme in place for people with Down's syndrome.
Video produced by Daniel South and Trystan Young
Listen to World Update on the BBC iPlayer.
30 Jun 2019
