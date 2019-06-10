Russian artists changing face of protest

Video

Art has long been used as a way to protest against the Russian government over issues such as human rights, corruption and controversial laws.

But things are changing. Recent years have seen the Russian authorities becoming less accepting of all forms of opposition, including protest art.

Over the past few years many artists have left Russia following persecution.

Tougher legislation means street activism and art protests are becoming increasingly creative.

Video produced by Maria Kornienko and Suniti Singh

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.