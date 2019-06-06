German killer nurse sentenced to life
Video

German nurse given life sentence for killing 85 patients

A former nurse has been convicted of murdering 85 patients in northern Germany.

Niels Högel administered lethal doses of heart medication to people in his care and then rushed to revive them to impress his colleagues, according to prosecutors.

He is believed to be the most prolific killer in Germany's modern history.

