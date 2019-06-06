May and Macron say 'thank you' to D-Day veterans
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

May and Macron say 'thank you' to D-Day veterans

Theresa May and France's President Emmanuel Macron have thanked veterans of the D-Day landings at an event to inaugurate a new memorial in Normandy.

On the 75th anniversary of the Allies' invasion of Nazi-occupied France, Mrs May told veterans "thank you", while Mr Macron said we owe them "our freedom".

  • 06 Jun 2019
Go to next video: D-Day as the BBC reported it