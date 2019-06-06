Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denmark's Social Democrats celebrate election victory
Mette Frederiksen, leader of Denmark's centre-left Social Democrats, is set to become the country's youngest ever prime minister at the age of 41 after her party emerged as the winner of Wednesday's general election.
She told cheering supporters that it had been "the first climate election in the history of Denmark" - a reference to her party's commitment to address climate change.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48539893/denmark-s-social-democrats-celebrate-election-victoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window