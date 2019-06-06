Trump: 'Our debt to you is everlasting'
Video

D-Day: Trump praises Allied forces in speech on 75th anniversary

Hundreds of veterans are gathered in Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

Donald Trump addressed the audience with a commemorative speech praising the efforts of Allied troops.

The US president was at a service at the US war cemetery at Omaha Beach.

  • 06 Jun 2019
