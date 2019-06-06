‘The Nazis were like a big rash’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

French Resistance nurse: ‘The Nazis were like a big rash’

Colette Marin-Catherine was a young girl when the Nazis invaded her village in Normandy, Northern France.

She joined the French Resistance when she was 14, and helped treat the wounded on D-Day. She worked as a nurse in a make-shift hospital with no medical training.

She has spoken to the BBC about her experiences on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

  • 06 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'The fate of the world depended on their success'