Brexit 'will work out for your border'
Video

Donald Trump talks Brexit on arrival in Ireland

US President Donald Trump sais Brexit is "going to work out well" for Ireland on his arrival at Shannon Airport.

President Trump says the US also has a "border situation" and that while the Irish border is a "big point of contention with respect to Brexit", it will eventually "not be a problem at all".

  • 05 Jun 2019