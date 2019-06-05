Brexit 'will work out for your border'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump talks Brexit on arrival in Ireland
US President Donald Trump sais Brexit is "going to work out well" for Ireland on his arrival at Shannon Airport.
President Trump says the US also has a "border situation" and that while the Irish border is a "big point of contention with respect to Brexit", it will eventually "not be a problem at all".
-
05 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window