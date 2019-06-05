Shannon Airport's famous faces

Media player
Donald Trump to join Shannon Airport hall of fame
As Shannon Airport in the Republic of Ireland gets ready to welcome President Trump, we look back at some of the other famous faces who have visited the airport in County Clare.
From Marilyn Monroe to Nelson Mandela, some big names have touched down or taken off from it over the years.
05 Jun 2019
