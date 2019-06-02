Pope Francis greets crowds in Romania

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope Francis greets crowds at a mass in central Romania
During a ceremony in the central town of Blaj, the pope beatified seven Romanian bishops.
He later met members of the Roma community and asked forgiveness for Roman Catholic discrimination against the group.
-
02 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48492662/pope-francis-greets-crowds-at-a-mass-in-central-romaniaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window