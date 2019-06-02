Cruise ship ploughs into Venice harbour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huge cruise ship crashes into Venice harbour

A cruise ship has crashed into a dock in Venice, hitting a smaller vessel.

The MSC Opera, its horns blaring, ploughed into a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere.

No major injuries have been reported.

  • 02 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Furniture crashes and slides on cruise ship