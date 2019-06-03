Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French casualties on D-Day: 'What I saw... was so horrible'
The 75th anniversary of D-Day is being marked across Europe.
At least 20,000 French people were killed in the battle of Normandy.
On D-Day itself, 2,500 Allied soldiers were killed. About the same number of French civilians were also killed.
-
03 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48489460/french-casualties-on-d-day-what-i-saw-was-so-horribleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window