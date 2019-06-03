'What I saw... was so horrible'
French casualties on D-Day: 'What I saw... was so horrible'

The 75th anniversary of D-Day is being marked across Europe.

At least 20,000 French people were killed in the battle of Normandy.

On D-Day itself, 2,500 Allied soldiers were killed. About the same number of French civilians were also killed.

