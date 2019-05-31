Mount Etna eruptions light up night sky
Italy's Mount Etna has seen an increase in seismic activity in recent days.

Overnight, cameras captured a number of eruptions and red lava flow after a small fissure opened on one side of the crater. Such bursts of action can occur several times a year on Europe's most active volcano.

