Rescuers scour Danube after boat capsizes

Rescuers comb Danube after boat capsizes in Budapest
At least seven people are dead and 19 more missing after a pleasure boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized in Budapest on Wednesday evening.
30 May 2019
