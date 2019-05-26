Queues for Romanians voting abroad
European Elections 2019: Romanians across Europe queue at polling stations

Romanians living abroad faced long queues at polling stations across Europe.

West Midlands Police said they were called to a polling station in Birmingham, England due to the size of the crowd.

Romanian voters received three voting slips - one for the EU parliamentary vote, two for a national referendum.

The country’s state broadcaster said there was a request for polling hours to be extended abroad, which was turned down by the authorities.

