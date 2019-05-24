Belgian students in climate change protest
School strike for climate: Mass student walk out in Belgium

Thousands of students have taken to the streets in the Belgian capital, Brussels, to demand action on climate change.

The walk out is part of wider demonstrations that are taking place around the world. Organisers expect more than one million young people to join the protests in at least 110 countries.

