Belgian students in climate change protest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School strike for climate: Mass student walk out in Belgium
Thousands of students have taken to the streets in the Belgian capital, Brussels, to demand action on climate change.
The walk out is part of wider demonstrations that are taking place around the world. Organisers expect more than one million young people to join the protests in at least 110 countries.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-48403791/school-strike-for-climate-mass-student-walk-out-in-belgiumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window