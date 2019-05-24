Living in a ghost town

Video

Hundreds of derelict apartments sitting on Italy’s south coast have become a home to migrants and people in poverty.

Parco Saraceno, near Naples, was built in the 1960s as a luxury tourist resort, but many residents were forced to leave because it was in breach of planning laws.

It then became a ghost town where crime and prostitution were commonplace.

Until recently, Claudia Conte's family was one of many that called it home.

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane