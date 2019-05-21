Hunt v Lauda: One of F1’s greatest rivalries
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hunt v Lauda: One of F1’s greatest rivalries

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70.

The Austrian will be remembered for his remarkable recovery and return to racing after being badly burned in a crash in the 1976 German Grand Prix.

One of the best-known figures in motor racing, his on the track rivalry with British driver James Hunt during the 1970s was immortalised in the film Rush.

  • 21 May 2019
Go to next video: Five things to know about F1's Niki Lauda