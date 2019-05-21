Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Catalan jailed MPs enter Spanish parliament
Spain unusually let five Catalan politicians out of jail so that they could attend the opening session of parliament.
They were applauded as they took their seats and were warmly greeted by leftist Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.
They are on trial over the 2017 Catalan push for independence.
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window