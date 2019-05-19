Abortion campaigners take to Cannes red carpet

Video

Campaigners and a film crew have appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival chanting "solidarity" and wearing green in protest against Argentina's abortion laws.

They were showcasing the documentary Que Sea Ley, which translates as "Let It Be Law" and follows the intense battle over a bill which would have legalised abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The country's senate rejected the bill in August 2018, meaning abortion is still allowed in Argentina only in cases of rape, or if the mother's health is in danger.

At the time. there were large-scale protests on both sides of the debate, in the country where the population is overwhelmingly Roman Catholic.