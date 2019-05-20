What's at stake in the EU elections
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's at stake in the EU elections

Europe is preparing for a key test of democracy with elections to the European parliament later this week.

But despite this being one big election for one parliament, turnout, concerns and interest for the EU can be very different from one country to another.

Europe correspondent Damian Grammaticas explains what's at stake.

  • 20 May 2019
Go to next video: Why is UK taking part the European elections?