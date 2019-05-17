Video

Nikita and Radyion are a gay couple from Belarus. It is hard for them to express their feeling anywhere but online as there are very few openly gay people in the country.

Although same sex relationships are not illegal in Belarus, the country remains one of the most homophobic in Europe according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Nonetheless Nikita and Rodion decided to openly tell BBC about the story of their relationship.

Video Journalist: Tatsiana Yanutsevich