Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Faroe Islands 'voluntourists': 'It was hard work'
Foreign volunteers who came to the Faroe Islands to do up the 11 most popular tourist sites describe their first day of work on the remote islands in the North Atlantic.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window