'Foreign voluntourists' clean up Faroe Islands
On the last weekend of April, 100 volunteers from across the world came to the Faroe Islands to help preserve the 11 most popular tourist locations on the remote archipelago in the North Atlantic.
In return for free meals and accommodation, they put in two days of gruelling work together with the locals to lay the foundations for a more sustainable future on the islands.
13 May 2019
