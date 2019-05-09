What do Russians think of Stalin?
Under Vladimir Putin, Russia's Victory Day has grown into a major public celebration - and today, once again, tanks will roll across Red Square.

The renewed stress on the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany has recast Joseph Stalin as a great war leader, glossing over his crimes and repression.

The latest polls show that even young Russians now have an increasingly positive view of Stalin, but the reality is not quite as straightforward as the statistics suggest.

