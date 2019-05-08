'Tough on Brexit and the causes of Brexit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greens: 'Tough on Brexit and the causes of Brexit'

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley has said his party is the "most credible pro-European party" in the upcoming European parliamentary elections.

His comments came as he launched the Green's election campaign ahead of the vote on 23 May.

The government has confirmed the European Parliamentary elections will go ahead then.

  • 08 May 2019
Go to next video: Greens 'getting elected in pro-Brexit areas'