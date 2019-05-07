Protests in Istanbul over election re-run
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protests in Istanbul over election re-run

Protests have taken place in Istanbul over the decision to re-run the city's mayoral elections on 23 June.

Turkey's ruling AKP party narrowly lost the vote, and claimed there had been "irregularities and fraud", but the claim was dismissed by the victorious CHP.

  • 07 May 2019
Go to next video: We know who's winning - Turkey opposition