Burning plane makes emergency landing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burning Russian plane makes emergency landing

A Russian Aeroflot passenger plane has made an emergency landing at a Moscow airport after it caught fire.

The Tass news agency said at least one person died but an official toll is yet to be released.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

  • 05 May 2019
Go to next video: Plane catches fire on landing in Russia